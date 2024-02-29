Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira expected to plead guilty in federal case

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, is expected to plead guilty in his federal case.

Prosecutors asked the judge to schedule a change of plea hearing for Monday, but no other details were immediately available.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts declined further comment.

Leaked Documents Investigation Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2023.

An attorney for Teixeira didn’t immediately return a phone message Thursday.

Teixeira has been behind bars since his April arrest for leaking information that left the Biden administration scrambling to assess and contain the damage among the international community and reassure allies that its secrets are safe with the U.S.

