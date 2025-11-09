The Pedro Martinez Foundation hosts annual gala, silent auction in Boston

BOSTON — Boston sports legends were in the city Saturday night to support Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.

The former Red Sox ace created the Pedro Martinez Foundation to support kids through education and athletics.

On Saturday, there was a silent auction of dozens of signed sports memorabilia. The money goes directly towards kids in Boston, Lawrence, the Bronx, Miami, and Pedro’s home country of the Dominican Republic.

Many of Pedro’s former teammates, like Jason Varitek, were in attendance. Former Sox players who weren’t teammates with Pedro showed up too. 2013 World Series Champion Jonny Gomes said when Pedro calls, you answer.

“Not only is this man a hall of famer on the field, but a hall of famer off the field. What he’s built with his foundation is pretty powerful,” Gomes said. “How could you not get behind Pedro and get behind the foundation? Easy decision to get out here.”

Pedro was stylish in a golden velvet jacket. He and his wife, Carolina, were very grateful to all the support from friends and the community.

“Happy and grateful to be here and have another opportunity to actually do something positive for the community,” Pedro said. “Very grateful to the people of Boston. It has become a tradition so I can say we are a franchise in Boston.”

Pedro was quick to give credit to all the people behind the scenes in his foundation for making the gala and all the work they’ve done a success. He is very excited for the opening of their biggest project yet. A new charter school will soon open in the Dominican Republic and will allow students to experience new things through learning and athletics. Pedro says this is a “dream come true,” claiming his home country is lacking schools.

Go in kindergarten and come out professionals. They’re going to become doctors, they’re going to become engineers, whatever they decide to do, they have that legit chance in a legit place to come and do that," Pedro said.

