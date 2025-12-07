Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Everett, suspect located

EVERETT, Mass. — Everett police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to officals, the incident happened on Sunday morning at 524 Broadway.

Broadway is shut down in both directions, and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Police say the driver was eventually located by police and is currently in custody.

Police have indicated that the investigation is still very active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

