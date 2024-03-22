Pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run near Copley Square

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit near Copley Square.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers are on the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened at the Copley Square ramp from the Mass Pike Eastbound.

State police say a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Copley ramp toward Huntington Avenue is closed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

