Pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run near Copley Square

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit near Copley Square.
According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers are on the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened at the Copley Square ramp from the Mass Pike Eastbound.
State police say a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Copley ramp toward Huntington Avenue is closed.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
