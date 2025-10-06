Pedestrian struck, trapped under bus in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a bus in Boston.

Around 7:58 a.m., police responded to a radio call for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near 774 Albany Street in Boston.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a bus had struck a pedestrian, who became trapped beneath the vehicle.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and members of the Fatal Collision Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Person struck by bus in Boston

Several road closures are currently in place and are expected to impact traffic in the area:

Albany Street is closed in both directions between Northampton Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

The Massachusetts Avenue Connector inbound toward Boston Medical Center is also closed.

Boston University confirms that a university shuttle bus hit a pedestrian in the area.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group