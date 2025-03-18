Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Route 9 near Shops at Chestnut Hill

NEWTON, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 9 near the Shops at Chestnut Hill on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A trooper on his morning commute witnessed a vehicle strike a person on the westbound side of the busy highway and stopped to render aid, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. Boston 25′s Kelly Sullivan reported heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

State police closed the left travel lanes in both directions after the crash for the safety of motorists and investigators.

It wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed against the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

BREAKING: WB side of Rte 9 near the Shops at Chestnut Hill are down to one lane after a fatal pedestrian accident. State Police are investigating. The driver remained on scene. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/80GyYbJ74N — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) March 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

