Local

Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A man is in the hospital after being struck by a MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station.

According to police around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday officers were called to the scene of a male struck by a bus in the lower busway.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Transit police said.

The victims condition is not known and police are investigating the incident.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read