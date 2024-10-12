Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station

BOSTON — A man is in the hospital after being struck by a MBTA bus at Forest Hills Station.

According to police around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday officers were called to the scene of a male struck by a bus in the lower busway.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Transit police said.

The victims condition is not known and police are investigating the incident.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

