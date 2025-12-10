Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hingham this morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 147 Main Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

On scene, police rendered aid to the pedestrian in the roadway with apparent serious injury.

The individual was transported to South Shore Hospital.

The operator of the motor vehicle stayed on scene and is currently cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

