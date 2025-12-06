Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — The Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating the driver who allegedly hit a female pedestrian, then fled the scene.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Friday evening, officers responded to the area of State and Federal Streets for a report of a car versus pedestrian.

On arrival, they located a female pedestrian who was transported to Baystate Hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Police are asking if you recognize the vehicle or have any information about the crash, to contact 413-735-1568, 413-787-6300 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

