Pedestrian killed in crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening on Pleasant Street in Bridgewater.

According to police, it happened around 5:15 p.m. when officials received a call about a report of a crash that left an adult pedestrian seriously injured.

The pedestrian was transported from the scene to Boston Medical Center-South in Brockton and later pronounced dead.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the roadway on Pleasant Street near the intersection of Scotland Boulevard when they were hit.

The driver of the car involved remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group