Person suffers life threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Back Bay

BOSTON — A person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

According to Boston police, around 8:09 a.m. officers responded to the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Hereford Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives and the fatal reconstruction team was requested and responded to the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

