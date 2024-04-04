Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck in Boston

BOSTON — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a truck in Boston on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue found a person hurt in the street, the Boston Police Department said in a post on X just before 7:45 a.m.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Traffic in the area is impacted. Please seek an alternative route,” the department warned motorists.

This pedestrian crash comes just two days after a man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a cement truck on Frontage Road.

Thursday’s incident remains under investigation.

BPD investigators are on scene at Essex St. and Atlantic Ave. where a pedestrian was struck by a truck. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Traffic in the area is impacted. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 4, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group