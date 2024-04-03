State police identify man who was struck, killed by cement truck in Boston

BOSTON — Investigators on Wednesday identified the man who was struck and killed by a cement truck in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a Boston Sand and Gravel cement truck in the area of Frontage Road just after 10 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been hit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, 57-year-old Fernando R. Pizarro, died from injuries suffered in the crash. State police said he had been residing at a Boston homeless shelter.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Pizzaro was “moving in and around stopped vehicles in his wheelchair” at the intersection of Traveler Street and Frontage Road when he was struck.

“Pizarro was in front of the concrete truck as traffic began to move and was struck by it,” state police said in a statement.

Video from the scene showed a Boston Sand & Gravel truck roped off with yellow police tape and a collapsed wheelchair in the street.

The truck was towed to a state police facility, where it will be further examined by troopers.

At this time, state police say troopers have found no evidence suggesting impairment or distraction on behalf of the driver, who remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

