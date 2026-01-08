Patriots wide receiver pens essay outlining his gambling addiction recovery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte opened up this week about his recovery from a gambling addiction in an essay published in the Players Tribune.

The third-year player in New England has had a breakout year this season, helping the Patriots make a long-awaited playoff appearance.

The essay titled “How the hell did I get here???” outlines the LSU graduate’s ankle injury that led to a gambling addiction.

He wrote in the Player’s Tribune publication, “I fell in love with gambling... I’d wake up early in the morning, and the first thing I’d do was bet. I’d stay up late and bet. All day. All night. I had insomnia, so if I woke up in the middle of the night, phone next to the bed, I’d bet.”

Boutte claimed he lost roughly $90,000 from his wagers.

The Patriot was arrested in 2024 on charges connected to a sports betting scheme while in college. Those charges were dropped.

Boutte said this year’s playoff-bound Patriots team revitalized his love for the game.

He finished, “The next time you see a headline about a gambling story, and somebody going down for it..... Just remember that there’s a person behind that headline.”

At his locker Thursday, he said, “I’m grateful for sure... Addiction is not always drugs. It can be gambling. But, people don’t realize it until it’s too late.”

Dr. Michelle DiBlasi, chief psychiatrist of inpatient services at Tufts Medical Center, treats addiction on a daily basis.

“It can be a very devastating experience for people,” she said. “This can cause a lot of isolation and loneliness... Gambling is so much more accessible nowadays, especially sports betting. There’s all different apps, and so what can happen is people get hooked early on, and this can lead to devastating consequences, unfortunately.”

Bill Pascrell III is a partner with Princeton Public Affairs Group as a global gaming attorney. He works with clients in all corners of the gambling world.

Over the phone Thursday, he told Boston 25, “20 years ago, there was the same percentage of gambling addiction, but it was done behind doors, on the street corners, the mob influence, the black market... There needs to be a proper balance.”

He continued, “There is going to be 1-2% of the population that are going to have challenges and problems. We have to keep in mind we shouldn’t be preying on them. And those that prey on the vulnerable deserve to be either prosecuted or heavily regulated.”

Both DiBlasi and Pascrell agreed that Boutte speaking out certainly helps the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

