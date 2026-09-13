Patriots sign veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, place receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Pats have added a veteran presence to their defensive line while making a roster move at wide receiver.

The team announced Saturday that it has signed defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, a 12-year NFL veteran who most recently played for the Buffalo Bills.

To make room on the roster, the Patriots also placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve.

Jones, 34, enters New England after spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Bills Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones (92) on a keeper during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

Jones has appeared in 167 regular-season games, making 161 starts, and has recorded 372 tackles, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Jones is also familiar with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, having played under him in Tennessee from 2018 through 2020 when Vrabel served as the Titans’ head coach.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle has extensive postseason experience as well, appearing in 12 playoff games during his career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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