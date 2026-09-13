T.Y. Harding gets UMass off to fast start as Minutemen win consecutive games for 1st time since 2023

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — T.Y. Harding scored on a 49-yard reception in the opening minute, added an 82-yard punt-return touchdown soon after and Massachusetts defeated Sacred Heart 37-10 on Saturday, the first back-to-back wins for the Minutemen since 2023.

UMass (2-0) snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Rutgers of the Big Ten in its opener and followed up with the easy victory over the FCS Pioneers (0-2). The last time the Minutemen won consecutive games came in the 2023 season with wins over Army and Merrimack.

William Watson III hit Harding on the deep ball down the middle for the game’s first points then Harding raced for his second TD just over three minutes later.

Watson was 9-of-10 passing for 152 yards and added 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jahmad Harmon turned his third interception of the season into a 34-yard touchdown and a 37-0 lead early in the second half. Harmon had two picks in the win over Rutgers. Reece Adkins added rushing TD.

The Pioneers’ only TD came late in the final quarter on Cole Snider’s 1-yard run.

Up next

Sacred Heart: At Elon next Saturday in a Coastal Athletic Association matchup.

UMass: Home against Stonehill next Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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