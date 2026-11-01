Patriots sign RB Lan Larison to 53-man roster, elevate WR Ryan Miller

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots announced Saturday that running back Lan Larison has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Ryan Miller has also been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

The moves come after New England ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson for Sunday’s game in Miami.

Larison originally joined New England as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis in 2025 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He made his NFL debut in this season’s opener against Seattle, catching two passes for nine yards and returning two kickoffs for 49 yards.

Miller, meanwhile, signed with the Patriots’ practice squad earlier this month after spending the beginning of the season with Miami. He has appeared in 30 NFL games with six starts, recording 17 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots and Dolphins kick off tomorrow afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group