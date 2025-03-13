Patriots releasing longtime team captain, 2-time Super Bowl champion David Andrews, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are reportedly moving on from veteran David Andrews, an eight-time team captain and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Andrews, 32, who is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, will be released Thursday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported, citing multiple sources.

“Patriots making a change at center, with plans to release franchise pillar and 8-time captain David Andrews today,” Reiss wrote in a post on X.

Reiss said the Patriots would likely hold a retirement ceremony for Andrews if he chooses not to pursue extending his career elsewhere.

Andrews has started 121 games along the offensive line for the Patriots, as well as 10 playoff games.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took a chance on Andrews in 2015 after the University of Georgia product went undrafted. He blossomed into a Week 1 starter as a rookie, later earning a selection as the center on the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team.

Andrews spent nine seasons in New England, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII alongside quarterback Tom Brady.

With cornerback Jonathan Jones and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise also departing New England in free agency, long snapper Joe Cardona is now the longest tenured Patriot and the only player to have won a Super Bowl remaining in Foxboro.

