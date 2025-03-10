Patriots 2025 free agency tracker: Star in the making, standout veterans heading to New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL offseason ramps into high gear this week as teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday.

The 2025 league year officially begins on Wednesday, when players can sign with new teams.

The New England Patriots, under new head coach Mike Vrabel, have already been active.

See an updated list of signings and trades made by the Patriots:

Monday, March 10, 2025:

Wide receiver Mack Hollins is headed to New England on a two-year, $8.4 million contract to reunite with his former coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Hollins led the Patriots’ AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in offensive snaps last season, totaling 31 catches for 378 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his lone season in Buffalo.

Hollins had his most productive season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, with 94 targets, 57 catches, and 690 yards.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with WR Mack Hollins on a two-year, $8.4 million deal that maxes out at $10.4 million, source says. A reunion with Josh McDaniels.



Deal done by @SteveCaric of @wass_football to give Hollins a nice payday to buy many things except shoes 👞. pic.twitter.com/Z0Teh2kJS7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2025

The Patriots signed quarterback Joshua Dobbs to a two-year deal worth $8 million. Dobbs spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, starting one game.

The 29-year-old passer will provide a veteran presence to a young Patriots QB room.

Congrats to @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 2 year deal with the @Patriots — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 10, 2025

Khyiris Tonga, a former seventh-round draft pick who spent last season with the Cardinals, is joining the Patriots on a one-year, $2.7 million deal to bolster the defensive line depth.

The Patriots are in agreement with free-agent DT Khyiris Tonga (Cardinals) on a 1-year, $2.7 million deal, per agents @DavidCanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup.



Tonga played in 13 games last season (1 start), with 22 tackles. He logged 27% of the defensive snaps.



The… — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2025

The Patriots opened up the checkbook to clinch one of the biggest names on the market landing in Foxboro.

Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams is heading to Foxboro on a deal that will pay the 25-year-old at least $26 million per year over 4 years, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Carolina Panthers were reportedly close to terms with the difference maker before the Patriots swooped in.

The deal makes Williams the highest-paid Patriot in team history on a yearly basis, surpassing Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after making a sack in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“The biggest free agent on the market is now off the market,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

The Super Bowl LIX champion is coming off his best season, setting career highs in sacks (five) and quarterback hits (10). Williams also ranked sixth among defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass rush win rate.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Patriots dive in with a big splash, landing Milton Williams in free agency. pic.twitter.com/jh8fM0VIiF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

The New England Patriots are signing offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $24 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A third-round pick in 2014, Moses played his first seven seasons for Washington.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran OT Morgan Moses on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, source says.



The Pats add an experienced, reliable veteran in front of Drake Maye while Moses gets a raise and multi-year deal at age 34. pic.twitter.com/maaQbrbaoa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2025

The Patriots are signing former Lions and Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis to a 3-year, $60 million deal

The 28-year-old DB won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay before the Bucs dealt him to Detroit last season. As the Lions’ #1 cornerback, Carlton’s physical man-press coverage lined him up across from the NFL’s best wide receivers.

Super Bowl LV TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Detroit struggled to fill the hole Davis left when he got knocked out for the season with a broken jaw in Week 15.

The deal comes with $34.5 million fully guaranteed.

A big one per @TomPelissero: The #Patriots are signing Carlton Davis, who gets a 3-year, $60M deal with $34.5M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

The Patriots are signing standout linebacker Robert Spillane, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Spillane, 29, racked up 306 total tackles in two seasons with the Raiders. He previously spent four seasons with the Steelers and one with the Titans.

Spillane previously played for Vrabel in Tennessee in 2018.

Sources: The #Patriots are signing standout LB Robert Spillane, the former #Raider. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

The Patriots trade veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, a four-year starter in New England, to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Godchaux racked up 250 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his time with the Patriots.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading DT Davon Godchaux, a starter for four seasons, to the #Saints in exchange for a 7th round draft pick.



Godchaux, a Plaquemine, La. native & LSU product, goes home. Kellen Moore starts to build the way Philly did — thru the trenches. pic.twitter.com/RTdTFNuDku — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025:

The Patriots are signing former Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry to a three-year, $43.5 million deal, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Landry, 28, was a standout at Boston College from 2014-17. He later played under Vrable in Tennessee.

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Harold Landry III #58 of the Tennessee Titans sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In six NFL seasons, Landry has tallied 50.5 sacks, 397 total tackles, 102 quarterback hits, and 70 tackles for a loss.

Landry’s best season came in 2021, when he recorded 12 sacks.

Source: The #Patriots are signing Harold Landry to a 3 year deal for 43.5M with $26M fully guaranteed. Max value of 48M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025:

The Patriots re-sign veteran tight end Austin Hooper to a one-year, $5 million deal with a max value of $7 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In his first season in New England in 2024, Hooper caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler is just 24 catches away from reaching 500 career receptions.

Two-time Pro-Bowl TE Austin Hooper is returning to New England on a one-year, $5 million deal with a max value of $7M, per source.



Agent Steve Caric of Wasserman sports just finished negotiating the deal with the Patriots before free agency starts. pic.twitter.com/WfgptHBkTX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

This list will be updated as the Patriots make moves in free agency.

