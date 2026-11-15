Patriots QB Drake Maye won’t return after ankle injury in first quarter against Lions

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Germany and will not return, according to the team.

Maye was injured after being sacked by Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who was also hurt on the play.

Maye has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) November 15, 2026

He was ruled out just before the start of half time. Maye was seen limping toward the locker room towards the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots turned to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito following Maye’s injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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