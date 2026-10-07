Patriots QB Drake Maye reveals he is unsure if United States landed on the moon in 1969

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye has revealed he isn’t quite sure a famous touchdown really happened.

During an appearance on WEEI on Monday, the topic of conspiracy theories came up and Maye said he was skeptical that the United States actually did land on the moon in 1969.

“I don’t know about the moon, you know. I think I can see back in the day why we would put on the mask if we went there, but I’m not really sure 200% if we went there or not,” Maye said. “I wouldn’t say I’m leaning one way or the other. i just know i’m a little bit skeptical.”

During the conversation, Maye also said he took a class at the University of North Carolina about conspiracy theories.

“They studied Hitler being alive and ‘Are birds real?’ some of the classic ones that you hear about,” Maye said.

Some believe legendary film director Stanley Kubrick staged the moon landing.

Maye is coming off an encouraging outing against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday amid a slow start to the 2026 season. Maye threw for a season-high 269 yards and three TDs in the 29-26 victory over their AFC East rivals. It ended his two-game drought without a TD pass.

The 2-2 Patriots will host the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

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