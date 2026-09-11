More than 200 Mass. residents, natives were killed in 9/11 terror attacks. Read their names

BOSTON — There were more than 200 Massachusetts residents and natives killed on this day 25 years ago.
On Sept. 11, 2001, our country changed, and thousands lost their wife, husband, sister, brother, mother, father, or friend.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others. Among the casualties, at least 206 lived in Massachusetts or were from Massachusetts.
State and local officials will gather at the annual commemoration on the State House steps on Friday. The names of each victim with local ties will be read at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony.
In honor of the 25th anniversary, here are their names:
Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo
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