25 years after 9/11, Mass. family fulfills daughter’s dream by bringing her play to the stage

READING, Mass. — As the nation reflects on 25 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States, one local theater and foundation are partnering to bring a new play to the stage set around September 11th, 2001.

The play is titled “Linked,” written by Stephanie Weymouth and first performed in 2014 when she attended Drew University.

Her father Glenn explained, “It’s a play about the decisions that we make and how our decisions affect everything that we come in contact with, who we know, and the ripple effect that those decisions have. And then it’s also a play; it’s about humanity.”

Not only does the 25th anniversary of 9/11 seem like the right time to bring it to the stage, but there’s another reason Glenn and the Weymouth family are putting on this performance now.

“[Stephanie] was tragically killed at the hands of a drunk driver in February of 2024. And in our grief, we felt compelled to somehow try to keep her- who she was, what she was doing, what she brought to the world- alive. We wanted to keep that alive.”

Stephanie Weymouth spent her life loving theater, art, and performing.

After college, she became a theater arts teacher and built a high school program for her students.

After her death, her family created the Stephanie Marie Weymouth Charitable Foundation to foster and develop human compassion through the arts.

In just two years, the foundation has awarded more than $25,000 in collegiate and high school scholarships and $7,000 in performance arts partnerships.

“Stephanie would be so proud. I mean, she would be proud,” said Glenn.

Linked play 9/11

Bringing her play “Linked” to the stage is about fulfilling her dream.

Glenn explained, “It was her lifelong dream to be on Broadway. She had the talent. She, you know, she was just always pursuing it, and something always came up in her life.”

While the show may not be heading to Manhattan right now, the Weymouths knew it needed to make it to any stage, big or small.

In a full-circle moment, “Linked” will be performed at Colonial Chorus Player’s House Theater in Reading, where Stephanie first got her theatrical start at 11 years old.

Mary Ryan, who convinced Stephanie to audition for theater more than two decades ago, directs the show.

The SMW Charitable Foundation hopes the show will not only remember the lives lost on 9/11 and their stories, but also honor the playwright who, even after death, asks people to see the humanity in everyone.

“We have our cast, we have a crew, we’ve been working on this for over a year. And we’re just so excited and thankful and grateful,” said Glenn.

“Linked” has four performances this weekend, starting on Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday.

All shows are sold out.

You can learn more about the SMW Charitable Foundation here: Stephanie Marie Weymouth Charitable Foundation, Inc. - Home

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