Patriots place Chukwuma Okorafor on Exempt/Left Squad List as OL reportedly ponders NFL future

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots placed Chukwuma Okorafor on the team’s exempt list Saturday as the offensive lineman reportedly weighs his future in the NFL.

The 27-year-old informed the organization of his desire to step away from the team over frustration with his play, according to MassLive’s Karen Guregian.

Okorafor started at left tackle in the Patriots’ week 1 win over Cincinnati but struggled to contain the Bengals’ rushers and was benched for Vederian Lowe after just 12 snaps.

Okorafor signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Patriots this past offseason after spending the past six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Western Michigan product had primarily played right tackle in Pittsburgh but had bounced between both tackle positions during New England’s training camp.

Lowe, who was sturdy in relief of Okorafor in the Patriots’ Week 1 upset, will likely take over starting LT duties alongside Michael Jordan at left guard, David Andrews at center, rookie Layden Robinson at right guard, and Michael Onwenu at right tackle. Patriots rookie and third-round pick Caedan Wallace projects as the next man up at both tackle spots. Patriots Guard Sidy Sow continues to work back from injury.

Although players on the Exempt/Left Squad list typically leave the team without communication, Guregian reports that Okorafor has been in contact with Patriots team officials.

The Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will kick off at 1:00 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

