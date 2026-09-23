Patriots offense still ‘finding itself’ heading into Week 3

The New England Patriots are 1-1 heading into a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

The Jaguars are the Patriots’ third-straight opponent that made the playoffs last season. New England’s offense is a topic of intrigue through two weeks of the season.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions through the opening two games. He’s completed 37 of 55 passes for a 67.3 completion percentage and 386 yards.

Boston 25’s Lauren Walsh asked Maye how he feels the offense has progressed through two weeks of the season.

“Yeah, I think we’re finding ourselves,” Maye said. “I think every time you get into a new season with new guys and new players, and you’re battling injuries, every team in the league is trying to improve. So we’re finding ourselves, but at the same time we got plays that are there. Coaches can call the plays, but we have to make them go.”

I asked Drake Maye where he feels the offense is at progress-wise two games in.



“We’re finding ourselves.”



Maye says at the same time, plays are there and coaches can call plays but players have to make them go.#Patriots #NEPats @boston25 pic.twitter.com/nQ0qd7GGm7 — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) September 23, 2026

The Patriots emphasized the process of improvement and blocking out negative, outside noise.

“I think we’re just trying to get better,” Patriots tight end Hunter Henry said. “Every team right now is trying to improve and we’re trying to improve, and (it’s about) who is going to improve the fastest. That’s really what this league is about.”

“I don’t really care what anybody says, good or bad,” Patriots receiver Mack Hollins said. “I don’t watch TV really; I don’t read anything, so my confidence comes from how we execute during the week. My confidence comes from the work, and this offense has put in a lot of work, as well as the defense and special teams.”

Going into Week 3, the Patriots rank 18th in the league with 302 yards of offense per game. They sit seventh-to-last in the NFL in passing yards with 179.5 per game.

The Patriots and Jaguars face off in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

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