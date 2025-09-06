Patriots make series of roster moves ahead of first game of the season

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots announced a series of roster changes today, signing defensive tackle Cory Durden to the 53-man roster and releasing defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

In addition to signing Durden, the Patriots elevated defensive back Corey Ballentine and linebacker Mark Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cory Durden, 26, joined the Patriots practice squad on August 28. He began his NFL career as a rookie free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2023 after playing college football at North Carolina State. Durden has played in eight NFL games, accumulating 13 total tackles.

Corey Ballentine, 29, has been in the NFL for seven seasons, having played for the New York Giants, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers. He was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Ballentine has appeared in 69 games, recording 67 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Mark Robinson, 26, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in 38 games, with four starts, and has 34 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Jeremiah Pharms Jr., 28, joined the Patriots in 2022 after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 28 games, making 42 tackles and two sacks.

The Patriots are scheduled to open up the season at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, as they get set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

