Randolph police locate missing 6-year-old child

RANDOLPH, Mass. — UPDATE: (June 27, 2026, 2:45 p.m.): Police say the missing child has been located.

Previous story:

RANDOLPH, Mass. -- Randolph police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old child who was last seen Monday morning.

The child was reported missing from the area of 151 Bittersweet Lane just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Randolph Police Department.

Authorities described the child as “nonverbal and non-responsive.”

Police are urging anyone in the area to be on the lookout and to contact authorities immediately if the child is spotted.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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