Patriots Injury Report: Maye does not participate in final practice before Super Bowl departure

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just days away from the team’s departure out west for Super Bowl LX, quarterback Drake Maye did not participate in the Patriots’ final practice in Foxboro.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed Friday that Maye did not practice due to an illness and a shoulder injury.

However, Vrabel did say Maye would have practiced if it weren’t for the illness.

Maye, a 2026 Pro Bowl selection and finalist for NFL MVP, was listed as a “limited” on Wednesday and Thursday due to an injury to his right throwing shoulder.

The 23-year-old still went through a normal practice session on Thursday.

“I feel good,” Maye said. “I got out there, moved around a good bit today, and I went through the jog-through, so I’m feeling good. I’m looking forward to being ready to go, and this is the game you dream of playing in.”

Vrabel also said that Maye’s shoulder injury responded favorably to practice yesterday.

The Patriots are scheduled to leave Foxboro on Sunday, flying to Santa Clara, California, where the Super Bowl will be played the following Sunday at Levi’s Stadium — home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Before the Patriots leave on Sunday, tens of thousands of fans are expected to pack Gillette Stadium for a Super Bowl send‑off rally.

