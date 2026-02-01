Patriots head to Santa Clara, California to square off with Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

FOXBORO, MASS. — The New England Patriots are off to Santa Clara, California to face off the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Fans showed up in the thousands to cheer the team on as they jumped on their team buses to head to T.F. Green Airport in Providence.

The team did prepare in practice for the big game prior to heading out to California, however quarterback Drake Maye did not practice due to a shoulder injury and illness.

The Dropkick Murphys kicked off the beginning of the rally, while owner Robert Kraft and team captains spoke to the crowd thanking them for their support during the season.

“We love y’all. 32 years ago, we bought the team, and it was snowing the first day and you were lined up on Route 1. I came down here and you were buying season tickets so we could have our first sold out season in the history of the team,” said Kraft.

Live updates: Patriots hold send-off rally as they head to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX

“This is beyond my wildest dreams, for the fans to have embraced us the first year of this program the way that you have. I said all along that if our players played up to the standard that you guys expected, then the effort that which they would play and their style of football you would come out,” said coach Mike Vrabel.

“And come out you did so thank you. Every week we played here it got better and better, that last game we played against the Texas - unreal,” he said.

Live updates: Patriots hold send-off rally as they head to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX

“First off, I want to thank you guys, you guys have been great all season. Man, we wouldn’t be here without you guys. What a journey, and we still have work left to do, shout-out to these guys, love you guys,” said quarterback Drake Maye.

Live updates: Patriots hold send-off rally as they head to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX

“I want to say a huge shout out to our fans; Pats nation you guys did a great job we got one more to go. For everyone that’s traveling, travel safe. It’s time to get after it man, we all we got, we all we need,” said receiver Stefon Diggs.

Patriots head to Santa Clara, California to square off with Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

The O-Line were surprise Keepers of the Light and rang the bell before getting on the buses to T.F. Green Airport.

Patriots head to Santa Clara, California to square off with Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

Maye did not practice on Friday due to illness and a shoulder injury. The Patriots will spend a week out in California before they play the Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. Bad Bunny is scheduled to be the half time performer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group