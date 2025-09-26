Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reveals coordinator’s cancer diagnosis

FOXBORO, Mass. — A member of the New England Patriots coaching staff has been diagnosed with cancer, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

During his Friday media briefing, Vrabel announced that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is in the process of undergoing treatment.

“You know how much Terrell means to me personally, and to the people on this football team,” Vrabel said. “We want to send our regards and publicly let everybody know what he’s dealing with.”

Vrabel also confirmed that inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will continue as the defensive playcaller with Williams out.

Kuhr first stepped into the role when Williams took a leave of absence from the team earlier in the season.

Williams joined the Patriots this past offseason after serving as defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions.

Williams worked on Vrabel’s coaching staff in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023. In 2022, he helped the Titans finish first in the NFL in rushing defense.

There is no timetable for Williams’ return to the Patriots.

