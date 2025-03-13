Patriots front office still has high aspirations after initial group of free agency signings

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ front office leadership is proud of the initial steps they’ve made at the start of free agency.

They also want to make it clear that they aren’t done yet.

“Obviously, we’re not done. We still have some needs to fill,” Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said.

But coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, the most recent of which ended with the firing of coach Jerod Mayo after one season, the Patriots aren’t waiting to celebrate what they hope is the start of the turnaround.

On Thursday, the team introduced free agent signings defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis III, offensive lineman Morgan Moses and linebacker Robert Spillane. Linebacker Harold Landry III wasn’t present, but visited the team facility Wednesday and signed his new contract.

It is a group that Patriots team owner Robert Kraft said he’s had to try to contain his excitement about.

“Personally, I’m very excited about what’s coming. I’ve been told I should calm down,” Kraft joked.

“We are really committed to build a team that our fans can be proud of. ... I just hope we really perform once the season starts.”

The Patriots led the NFL with more than $100 million in salary cap space when the legal tampering period opened earlier this week. And they haven’t been shy about spending it, handing out contracts to the five players they announced Thursday that total nearly $270 million in maximum value. It’s far less than that in guaranteed dollars, but the commitment is clear.

The four-year, $104 million deal for Williams, who is coming off winning the Super Bowl with Philadelphia, makes him the top-paid player in Patriots history by average annual value.

While Williams acknowledged there were teams bidding for his services at the start of free agency, he said the Patriots’ pursuit won out.

“The Patriots were the ones that wanted me the most,” Williams said. “They believed and I’m going to try to give it back to them the best that I can.”

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said that includes playing more snaps than he did with the Eagles. And that’s fine by Williams.

“The more you’re out there the more opportunity you have to make plays. I pride myself on being productive,” said Williams, who is coming off a career-high five sacks. “I just want to be known as doing it all.”

At just 25 years old, Williams is part of what is shaping up as a shift to get younger this offseason in New England. That has been evident with the departures of longtime center David Andrews, who was released Thursday, along with the exits of veterans such as defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Another player, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, was traded Thursday to New Orleans to make room for the new attacking style of defense that Vrabel wants to implement.

One of the other big offseason priorities for the Patriots is also protecting quarterback Drake Maye as he enters his second NFL season.

Moses’ three-year, $24 million deal underscores that, and it’s a challenge he said he will be embracing. He also believes the rebuilding process taking place in New England doesn’t have to be a long one.

“You don’t need a miracle to win football games,” Moses said. “You just need the right people in the building.”

Multiple players in this initial group of signings have ties to either Vrabel’s time in Tennessee, or connections to new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (who coached under Vrabel with the Titans).

But Vrabel said it’s less about targeting those players as the natural pace of free agency and leaning on relationships that are familiar to help make decisions.

“I don’t know how you can do free agency any different,” Vrabel said. “Just the timing that’s involved in a lot of this stuff. It’s important to me when Robert has entrusted Eliot and myself to bring in the right people on this football team.”

