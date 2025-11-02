Patriots elevate veteran running back to active roster ahead of Sunday’s game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have elevated veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson to their active roster.

Johnson, 29, was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Wednesday.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of South Florida, Johnson played with the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2022 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent. He then went on to spend time on the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2025.

Johnson was elevated to the Cardinals’ active squad for one game this season before being released on Tuesday.

In Johnson’s seven-year career, he has played in 96 games with three starts, with career totals of 215 rushing attempts for 989 yards with 3 touchdowns and 63 receptions for 465 yards. Additionally, Johnson also spent time on special teams, returning 33 kicks for 662 yards.

With the recent announcement of starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson being ruled out for the Patriots’ Sunday matchup against the Falcons, look to see Johnson make an impact in the running game rotation and special teams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

