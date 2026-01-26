Patriots’ Cinderella run continues with ticket to Super Bowl
ByJoseph Chaisson, Boston 25 News Staff
Denver, CO — For the first time in seven years, the Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl. It’s the franchise’s 12th appearance - the most in the NFL. They’ll meet the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.
The Patriots toppled the Broncos in Sunday’s AFC Championship game during an impromptu second-half snowstorm in Denver. If you only saw the first half then came back into the room with 5 minutes left in the game; you’d think it was two different games.
The snow in Denver began at the start of the second half. The Patriots started the second half with a 16-play, 9:31 drive that ended with a field goal. They attempted just three passes on the drive, completing two.
In the 3rd and 4th quarter, the two teams completed a combined eight passes on 16 pass attempts. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye attempted just one pass in the 4th quarter.
Moving the ball was a massive struggle. Kicking the ball was just as hard. Late in the game with a 10-7 lead, the Patriots realized that holding the lead was easier than trying to move the ball and pick up more points.
With 4:42 left in the game, the Patriots ran the ball three times in a row. The first two plays both went for -2 yards and the third generated just a yard, leading to a punt with 3:11 on the clock.
The Patriots dared Sean Payton and the Broncos’ offense to score. On their first play, Broncos stand-in quarterback Jarrett Stidham passed the ball for a one-yard pickup. The second play was a long ball that was picked off by cornerback Christian Gonzalez, effectively ending all hope of a Broncos win.
There’s a mic’d-up clip of Tom Brady firing up his teammates ahead of that Super Bowl 11 years ago saying, “It’s about honor. It’s about respect. You win this game, you’re honored. Your family is honored. Your kids are honored. Win on 3! 1-2-3 WIN!”
Now, the Patriots are just a win away from immortalizing a new roster of players. Of the 53 players on the active roster, 22 of them are returning players from the 2024 team, and an even smaller number have been in New England multiple seasons.
Patriots fans have become familiar with players like Hunter Henry, Marcus Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Rhamondre Stevenson, Christian Barmore, Mike Onwenu, and Anfernee Jennings. They’re the faces of a five-year stretch of bad football in the post-Tom Brady era. From 2020 through 2024, the Patriots won 33 games and lost 51.
After just one season, Robert Kraft fired head coach Jerod Mayo and brought in former player Mike Vrabel to lead the team. Vrabel and the team’s front office added 31 players to the active roster in just one offseason.
They added veterans K’Lavon Chaisson, Milton Williams, Garrett Bradbury, Morgan Moses, Carlton Davis III, Stefon Diggs, Khyiris Tonga, Harold Landry, and many more.
An exceptional draft class only helped the team’s chances. Rookies Craig Woodson, Jared Wilson, Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Andy Borregales all became starters.
From back-to-back 4-13 seasons to a Super Bowl berth, this Cinderella run lives to see another game for the Patriots. Technically, they will be the home team in two weeks against the Seahawks, but the game isn’t at Gillette Stadium, which makes it a road game for the Patriots.
They’re a group that on Sunday became the first team in NFL history to finish a season with a 9-0 record on the road and have embraced Coach Vrabel’s nickname, “Road Warriors.”
The Seahawks open as 4.5-point favorites, 3.5 on some platforms, over the Patriots. Don’t dwell on that, though. In Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, the Patriots entered as 14-point underdogs. We know how that game turned out.