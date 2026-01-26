Patriots’ Cinderella run continues with ticket to Super Bowl

Denver, CO — For the first time in seven years, the Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl. It’s the franchise’s 12th appearance - the most in the NFL. They’ll meet the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.

A Super Bowl rematch over a decade in the making. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/xrE8WtIGx5 — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026

The Patriots toppled the Broncos in Sunday’s AFC Championship game during an impromptu second-half snowstorm in Denver. If you only saw the first half then came back into the room with 5 minutes left in the game; you’d think it was two different games.

Patriots fans at home were able to relate from their couches, as New England was blasted with one of the biggest snowstorms in years.

The snow in Denver began at the start of the second half. The Patriots started the second half with a 16-play, 9:31 drive that ended with a field goal. They attempted just three passes on the drive, completing two.

Patriots Broncos Football Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

In the 3rd and 4th quarter, the two teams completed a combined eight passes on 16 pass attempts. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye attempted just one pass in the 4th quarter.

Moving the ball was a massive struggle. Kicking the ball was just as hard. Late in the game with a 10-7 lead, the Patriots realized that holding the lead was easier than trying to move the ball and pick up more points.

With 4:42 left in the game, the Patriots ran the ball three times in a row. The first two plays both went for -2 yards and the third generated just a yard, leading to a punt with 3:11 on the clock.

The Patriots dared Sean Payton and the Broncos’ offense to score. On their first play, Broncos stand-in quarterback Jarrett Stidham passed the ball for a one-yard pickup. The second play was a long ball that was picked off by cornerback Christian Gonzalez, effectively ending all hope of a Broncos win.

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass from Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) intended for Marvin Mims Jr. #19 during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

There’s a mic’d-up clip of Tom Brady firing up his teammates ahead of that Super Bowl 11 years ago saying, “It’s about honor. It’s about respect. You win this game, you’re honored. Your family is honored. Your kids are honored. Win on 3! 1-2-3 WIN!”

Now, the Patriots are just a win away from immortalizing a new roster of players. Of the 53 players on the active roster, 22 of them are returning players from the 2024 team, and an even smaller number have been in New England multiple seasons.

Patriots fans have become familiar with players like Hunter Henry, Marcus Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Rhamondre Stevenson, Christian Barmore, Mike Onwenu, and Anfernee Jennings. They’re the faces of a five-year stretch of bad football in the post-Tom Brady era. From 2020 through 2024, the Patriots won 33 games and lost 51.

After just one season, Robert Kraft fired head coach Jerod Mayo and brought in former player Mike Vrabel to lead the team. Vrabel and the team’s front office added 31 players to the active roster in just one offseason.

0 of 26 AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy during the Award Ceremony of the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy during the Trophy Presentation of the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy during the Awards Ceremony of the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos rushes for yards during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos makes a pass during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Wil Lutz #3 of the Denver Broncos reacts after missing a field goal during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots rushes for yards during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots makes a catch against Dre Greenlaw #57 of the Denver Broncos during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos reacts during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Evan Engram #1 of the Denver Broncos runs after the catch during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Lil'jordan Humphrey #17 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass while under pressure during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos rushes for yards during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) intended for Marvin Mims Jr. #19 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Alex Singleton #49 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a defensive stop during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots rushes for yards during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Andy Borregales #36 of the New England Patriots misses a field goal during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Andy Borregales #36 of the New England Patriots misses a field goal attempt during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass from Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) intended for Marvin Mims Jr. #19 during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

They added veterans K’Lavon Chaisson, Milton Williams, Garrett Bradbury, Morgan Moses, Carlton Davis III, Stefon Diggs, Khyiris Tonga, Harold Landry, and many more.

An exceptional draft class only helped the team’s chances. Rookies Craig Woodson, Jared Wilson, Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Andy Borregales all became starters.

From back-to-back 4-13 seasons to a Super Bowl berth, this Cinderella run lives to see another game for the Patriots. Technically, they will be the home team in two weeks against the Seahawks, but the game isn’t at Gillette Stadium, which makes it a road game for the Patriots.

They’re a group that on Sunday became the first team in NFL history to finish a season with a 9-0 record on the road and have embraced Coach Vrabel’s nickname, “Road Warriors.”

The Seahawks open as 4.5-point favorites, 3.5 on some platforms, over the Patriots. Don’t dwell on that, though. In Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, the Patriots entered as 14-point underdogs. We know how that game turned out.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group