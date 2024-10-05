Patriots activate WR Kendrick Bourne, alongside a series of roster moves

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots announced Saturday that Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne and Safety Marte Mapu have been activated to the 53-man roster, alongside signing Defensive Tackle Jaquelin Roy, Offensive Lineman Bryan Hudson, and Line Backer Ochaun Mathis to the roster as well.

Bourne, who started the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, should help bring life to a struggling offense. Bourne, also being a fan favorite and beloved teammate, can also bring some energy to the locker room.

Mapu, who also began the year on the injured reserve list, return is much needed, after both Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers were sidelined in practice this week.

As for Defensive Tackle Jaquelin (juh-KWAY-lin) Roy, he was initially signed to the Pats practice squad on September 10, 2024. He was 4th round pick in 2023 for the Vikings, played in 12 games, with 1 start, and recorded 8 tackles.

Hudson, who signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in May 2024, was signed by the Pats on August 29. The 6′5′' 301 pounder played 60 games for Louisville, starting 41 games while rotating as a center, guard, and tackle. A much-needed boost for the struggling offensive line.

Line Backer Ochaun (pronounced OH-shawn) Mathis was a 6th-round pick in the 2023 draft for the Rams, playing 8 games with 2 tackles. He was signed by the Pats on August 29, 2024.

The Patriots are set to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 p.m. on Boston 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

