Patriots activate wideout Mack Hollins off the injury reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have announced that they are activating wide receiver Mack Hollins from the injury reserve.

Hollins, who played the first four games of the season, had totaled 15 receptions for 209 yards. In 2025, he totaled nearly 50 receptions for over 500 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hollins was injured back in week 4 against the Bills with a calf injury.

The Pats get an extra boost at the wide receiver position, with Hollins joining Pop Douglas, Efton Chism, and Kyle Williams, with A.J. Brown ruled out another week due to a lingering knee issue and Romeo Doubs also on injured reserve.

New England hosts the Green Bay Packers at Foxborough tomorrow at 4:25 PM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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