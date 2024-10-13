Patriots activate LB Sione Takitaki ahead of Texans matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — The Patriots announced they have activated Line backer Sione Takitaki from the reserve/pup list to the 53-man roster ahead of the Sunday home matchup against the Texans.

Alongside Takitaki, the Patriots have also announced that they have elevated Long snapper Tucker Addington and Running back Terrell Jennings from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Addington began the season with the Patriots during training camp before signing with the practice squad on Friday. This comes off the injury of Long snapper and captain Joe Cardona. In 2022, Addington previously filled for Cardona after a season-ending calf injury.

Jennings was an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M before signing with the Patriots in May 2024. He was released at cut deadlines but resigned to the practice squad, he aims to fill running back depth after Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Patriots, wearing their red throwbacks, kickoff against the Texans at 1:00 p.m. at Foxborough, as 3rd round pick Drake Maye is set to make his NFL debut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

