Patient at Tewksbury State Hospital arrested for damaging door by throwing trash barrel, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A patient at Tewksbury State Hospital has been arrested following a violent incident during which police said she threw a trash barrel, shattering the glass door to her room.

The patient, who was not identified, was arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with damaging property, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement.

At 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Tewksbury State Hospital Campus Police radioed local police for assistance, stating that a patient was “out of control” and breaking windows.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had barricaded herself in the bathroom of her room, Columbus said. Officers de-escalated the situation and convinced her to come out of the bathroom.

Tewksbury State Hospital incident (Tewksbury Police)

A preliminary investigation found that the woman threw a trash barrel at the door of her room, shattering the glass part of the door.

A subsequent investigation found that the patient had a default warrant out of Boston.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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