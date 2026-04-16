Mass. man plans to make home repairs, travel after winning $1M on scratch ticket

BOSTON — Adam Finnell is having a good week.

The Attleboro resident is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$4,000,000 Extreme Cash” instant ticket game that went on sale on March 31, lottery officials said Thursday.

Finnell chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Adam Finnell (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

He told lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings to invest, save for retirement, make some home repairs, and go on a few trips.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dodgeville Country Store, 408 South Main St. in Attleboro.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “$4,000,000 Extreme Cash” instant ticket includes five more instant prizes of $1 million and two grand prizes of $4 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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