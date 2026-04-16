Mass. man plans to make home repairs, travel after winning $1M on scratch ticket

BOSTON — Adam Finnell is having a good week.
The Attleboro resident is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$4,000,000 Extreme Cash” instant ticket game that went on sale on March 31, lottery officials said Thursday.
Finnell chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.
He told lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings to invest, save for retirement, make some home repairs, and go on a few trips.
The winning ticket was purchased at Dodgeville Country Store, 408 South Main St. in Attleboro.
The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
The “$4,000,000 Extreme Cash” instant ticket includes five more instant prizes of $1 million and two grand prizes of $4 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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