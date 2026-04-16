Mass., NH residents indicted for shipping cocaine, fentanyl from California to Massachusetts via UPS

BOSTON — ,

In Massachusetts, the accused drug traffickers hail from Swampscott, Peabody, North Andover, and Chestnut Hill, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

The people indicted, and the charges they are facing, include:

Edwal Vargas, a/k/a “Max,” 34, of Swampscott, was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; money laundering conspiracy; and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. Yanivel Gomez, a/k/a “Ashley,” 31, of Peabody, was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and money laundering conspiracy. George Salvatore Landingham, 33, of North Andover, was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. Tyrone Shepherd, 41, of Chestnut Hill, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Stephanie Tejeda, 33, of Hudson, N.H., was indicted on one count of money laundering conspiracy. Gustavo Tavares, 44, of Studio City, Calif., was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering conspiracy.

According to the charging documents, more than 260 UPS packages were shipped from California to various addresses in Massachusetts by members of the conspiracy.

Prosecutors allege that several of those packages were seized during the investigation and found to contain approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of at least 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

The charge of money laundering conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group