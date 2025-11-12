Pastrnak scores twice, hits 400-goal milestone as Bruins beat Maple Leafs

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice to move past 400 goals for his career, and added an assist, as the Boston Bruins won their seventh consecutive game, 5-3 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha, Hampus Lindholm and Alex Steeves also scored for the Bruins while Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists.

Steven Lorentz had a short-handed goal for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three in a row. Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Toronto.

Pastrnak’s goal 49 seconds into the second period was the 400th of his career and gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead. He added a power-play goal at 9:48 of the third. He is the sixth player to score 400 or more goals in a Bruins jersey, and is now one goal behind fifth-place Rick Middleton.

Steeves’ goal was his first as a Bruin after four years in the Toronto organization.

High-scoring Toronto forward Auston Matthews did not return for the third period with a lower-body injury.

Anthony Stolarz started in goal for Toronto and gave up three first-period goals on 11 shots and was replaced for the second period by Dennis Hildeby, who had 19 stops. The team said Stolarz has an upper-body injury.

With an assist on McMann’s power-play goal with 1:02 to play in the second period, Morgan Rielly passed Tomas Kaberle for sixth on Toronto’s career assist list with 438, second among defenseman.

