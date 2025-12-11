‘A passion project’ – Local artist gives voice to Vietnam veterans with powerful exhibit

FALL RIVER, Mass. — War can be a difficult topic for veterans to discuss, particularly when it comes to the horrific conditions they faced on the battlefield.

Somerset artist Brian Fox is giving some veterans a new voice through his art.

His exhibit “In the Valley of the Shadow” is on display at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River through December 27th.

Wayne Smith was one of the veterans who consulted with Fox to make sure he had an accurate picture in his head of what it was like to serve in Vietnam.

Standing in front of one painting, he said, “This is more than a well-educated piece. This is a piece that I lived. I did this. This would have been me as a medic.”

Smith was a combat medic in the US Army in 1969.

“The art is so powerful. It is like literature to me. The sweat, the screams, the panic, the emotion, the sheer power of war. We would call them manic minutes, and it would seem like it lasted forever.”

Fox spent hours talking to veterans to get every detail right on his paintings.

“We’d have coffee. We would chat, and they just share things over time. I would put my brushes down and listen,” explained Fox. “As the painting was being produced, they would come back at various stages of the painting and make sure I got everything correct.”

Fox made a name for himself creating images of rock stars and sports icons.

What started with one war-themed painting really took off.

“This is a passion project,” said Fox. “I want to continue to add to this exhibit one or two paintings a year. I think it needs to grow. I think there’s more to be said. There’s more narrative to be painted. If the veterans keep coming back to the studio, I am going to keep painting.”

David Jennings was in the 1st Marine Division right after he graduated from high school.

He helped Fox with details of the weapons from this era. He was also able to reinforce just how wet and miserable the conditions were over there.

“He’s an incredible artist,” said Jennings. “I just can’t put into words what it means to Vietnam veterans, what he has done for us. He’s so technical and precise.”

Jenning feels it took 55 years for Vietnam veterans to finally be heard, and although he’s happy it’s happening, he laments that it is a little late.

Patrick Norton, executive director of the Narrows Center, hopes the collection of paintings will make young people think about a time in history that feels distant in many ways.

“There’s no longer a draft,” noted Norton. “I think war seems really far away and distant for a lot of families because there’ no shared sacrifice. It’s limited sacrifice for a small group of individuals.”

Smith added, “This art has captured that in an enormously powerful, but subtle way.

Both veterans told Boston 25 News they want visitors to think about the soldiers who didn’t come home as they ponder this art.

“I want people to know the sacrifices that these guys made with the good intentions, and then being just forgotten, cast aside,” said Jennings.

While the main focus of the exhibit is Vietnam, some paintings are inspired by other conflicts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group