‘Passion for exercise’: Mark Wahlberg to open two F45 Training studios in Boston this year

BOSTON — Can you feel it, baby? Mark Wahlberg wants to see sweat comin’ out your pores.

The Boston-bred megastar has partnered with Club Sports Group to open two F45 training studios in Boston this year, according to the fitness company that operates more than 70 studios across the country and in the United Kingdom.

One of the F45 Training studios under this partnership opened at 99 Summer St. in Boston’s Financial District in January. A second location is set to open in the city’s North End, at 111 North St., during the first quarter of 2024.

“Given his long standing collaboration with F45 Training, working with Mark to make fitness more accessible than ever across Boston is a dream come true,” Club Sports Group CEO Travis Frenzel said in a statement. “Our second location soon opening in the North End has a special pre-opening offer for everyone looking for the best workout of their lives and what Mark incorporates to reach his own fitness goals.”

The business partnership “further strengthens the Boston fitness market and establishes Wahlberg’s first investment in his own F45 studios,” the company said in a statement.

F45 Training is “a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men’s Journal,” the statement said.

“It combines elements of functional workouts and high intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace,” the statement said. “Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.”

Wahlberg, 52, who gained household notoriety as “Marky Mark” and touted his beefy biceps in the video for his 1991 hit song “Good Vibrations,” will continue to serve as F45′s Chief Brand Officer, the company said.

The youngest of nine children who grew up in a working-class family in Dorchester, Wahlberg personally designs “performance-based workouts for ‘Wahlberg Week’ multiple times each year that are exclusively available at participating F45 studios worldwide,” according to the company.

“The global workouts spotlight seven brand-new routines (one per day) in the form of cardio, strength and hybrid training classes as a chance for members and guests to experience Wahlberg’s favorite ways to stay fit,” the company said.

In a statement, Wahlberg said he hopes the studios “improve the quality of life” for gym-goers -- and you also might see the Hollywood star pop into your local gym, too.

“It’s an honor to partner with Club Sports Group and expand the footprint of F45, the best group fitness approach on the planet which has long impacted my own health and wellness journey, right in my hometown of Boston,” Wahlberg said. “Returning to my roots, I see this as great chance to improve the quality of life for everyone in the communities that are so close to my heart, and will be stopping by the studios every chance I get.”

F45 Training Chief Executive Officer Tom Dowd said in a statement that Wahlberg “exudes passion for exercise.”

“We welcome the chance to deepen our partnership with Mark who exudes passion for exercise and inspire communities everywhere to join him in improving their health, no matter their fitness level or goals,” Dowd said. “As we expand our Boston area footprint, we invite even more community members to experience our proven functional training workouts for the most unforgettable and rewarding feeling.”

There are also three F45 Training studios in Swampscott, Weymouth and Westford.

Last April, customers of a Stop & Shop in Quincy were surprised when Wahlberg bagged some of their groceries at checkout while visiting his old stomping grounds. He said he worked for the supermarket chain in Quincy as a bagger as a teen.

