Pass rusher Dre’Mont Jones joins Patriots on 3-year, $39.5M deal

The New England Patriots chose to fortify their defensive line as their first major move of NFL Free Agency.

The Patriots are signing pass-rusher Dre’Mont Jones to a 3-year, $39.5 million contract, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The new deal will pay Jones $14.5 million in the first year.

The #Patriots are signing Dre’Mont Jones to a 3-year, $39.5M deal, sources say. He gets $14.5M in year one. pic.twitter.com/ytk8Hu0iwV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Jones had a career-high seven combined sacks for the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens last year. Since arriving in Baltimore via midseason trade, his 15 quarterback hits led the Ravens over that span.

Jones has recorded 253 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 87 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in his seven-year career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group