Parts of sidewalk littered with debris after bricks fall from facade in Roslindale

BOSTON — Parts of a sidewalk in Roslindale are littered with debris after bricks from a facade fell off a building.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the incident occurred at 41 Poplar St. in Roslindale, where bricks fell in front of Felix’s Barbershop.

Parts of sidewalk taped off after bricks fall from facade in Roslindale (Boston Fire Department)

Authorities are currently awaiting the arrival of a building inspector to assess the damage to the structure. The cause of the bricks falling remains unclear, and the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

The timeline for the building inspector’s assessment is currently unknown. No injuries were reported, and the area has been secured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

