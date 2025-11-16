Parts of Route 3A in Weymouth closed due to fire

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Parts of Route 3A in Weymouth are closed due to a fire.

According to MassDOT, the closure is in place in both directions at the Back River Bridge due to a fire in the vicinity of the bridge.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

In #Weymouth and #Hingham, Route 3A is closed at Back River Bridge due to fire in vicinity of bridge. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 16, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

