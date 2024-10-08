Parts of Orange Line shut down through October 20 as crews work on track upgrades

BOSTON — Portions of the Orange Line are shut down for nearly two weeks as crews work to improve the track.

Suspensions will take place from October 8-11 and October 15-20, between Forest Hills and Back Bay.

Commuters are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

Riders should note that there will be no shuttle bus service between Back Bay and North Station. Riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley for travel through the downtown area. The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate anticipated increases in ridership.

The MBTA says that people using shuttle buses during service changes should budget ample extra traveling time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should anticipate an extra 40 minutes in addition to their regular commute.

“This service change is in place to support critical work as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. The Track Improvement Program will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more, the MBTA said in a statement.

Free blue bikes are also available to commuters during the Orange Line closure.

“We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system,” the MBTA added.

