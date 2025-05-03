Red Sox 1B Triston Casas carried off on stretcher after awkward fall in game with Twins

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was carried off the field on a stretcher in the second inning of a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Friday night due to a significant left knee injury, according to manager Alex Cora.

“We’ll have more information tomorrow (Saturday),” Cora said.

The 25-year-old Casas was taken to a local hospital for further testing.

“To be honest, it seemed like he was in shock,” Cora said. “When you see the cart, you’re like whoa. It’s more than a twisted ankle or something like that.”

Casas fell as he was attempting to leg out an infield hit that starter Joe Ryan bobbled before his under-hand throw to first baseman Ty France. Replays showed that Casas collided with France and the atmosphere in the Red Sox dugout mimicked the eerie calm that fell over the entire ballpark once Casas went down and didn’t get up immediately.

“They put in so much work and effort in the offseason to try and play 162-plus (games), then something like that happens. That’s the reason why you don’t take it for granted,” Cora said. “(Casas) loves being a big leaguer. He loves coming to the ballpark at 10 in the morning and leaving at midnight. For now, I think it’s going to be taken away, but he’s going to be back.”

Casas entered the game hitting .184 with three home runs in 28 games. Romy Gonzalez replaced him in the lineup Friday and doubled in a run during the eighth inning.

Casas missed 98 games from mid-April until Aug. 16 with a left rib strain. He has started the past three opening days at first base for Boston.

“Horrible. Obviously, we’re all thinking of him. Hoping for the best. You hate to see it,” Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman said. “We’re a big family in here. To see one of your guys go down is tough.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

