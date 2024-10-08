Free Bluebikes available for commuters during Orange Line closure

BOSTON — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and the City of Boston are offering Bluebikes unlock codes to provide people with an alternative method of transportation during the MBTA Orange Line closure.

The Orange Line closure runs from October 8th to October 20th.

The unlock codes are available to all non-members and can be redeemed for both traditional pedal bikes along with e-bikes. E-bikes do have minutes fees however.

The unlocks will offer five free 30-minute pedal bike rides or the ability to unlock e-bikes. The deal only applies to closure dates and while supplies last.

Riders can access the five free unlocks using code MBTAORANGEOCT in the rewards section of the Bluebikes app. The credits can be used across the system’s 13 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.

Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, which is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft.





©2024 Cox Media Group