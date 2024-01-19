Parts of Mass. experience more snow: Latest snowfall map, timeline, travel impacts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts will experience snow on Friday affecting the evening commute.

The day will start out dry in Boston with thickening clouds and lower temperatures throughout the day, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

The bulk of the snow is going to fall in southeastern Massachusetts, Boston will see some light snow that will not add up to a lot.

Good Friday morning! Dry air will limit snowfall today. In fact, coverage will likely be quite patchy with the best chance for accumulation in southeastern Mass this afternoon. @Boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/b6KJ8Ey99i — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 19, 2024

“Scituate, Plymouth down the Cape, and the Islands will have slippery conditions later this afternoon”, Spear said.

“Most of the sticking is really going to happen mid-day and afternoon,” Spear said. “North and West of the South Shore from Providence to Boston to the North Shore will probably be very patchy.”

The steadiest snow will happen later this afternoon down across Southeastern Massachusetts and will wind during the evening hours.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday won’t climb out of the 20s with lows in the teens. The cold will ease its grip on the region come Monday with temps expected near 40 degrees.

It’s slated to be the coldest weekend yet so far this year.

