Parts of Blue Hills Reservation closed as crews continue to battle brush fire

MILTON, Mass. — Firefighters are continuing to battle a brush fire at Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, just one of about 400 fires burning across the state amid unprecedented drought conditions.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has blocked the road at Hillside Street to stop people from entering the Blue Hills Reservation by Houghton’s Pond where the fire appears to be.

The closure extends from a three-way stop sign at Blue Hill River Road to the intersection of Unquity and Chickatawbut roads, according to MassDCR. Houghton’s Pond main lot, along with lots B and C, are also closed to ensure the safety of firefighters and first responders.

Effective immediately, areas of Blue Hills Reservation are closed due to a brush fire. Closed areas include Hillside Street, Houghton’s Pond main lot, and Lots B & C. pic.twitter.com/WEEANYCLDu — MassDCR (@MassDCR) November 19, 2024

About 100 firefighters battled what started as a one-to-two-acre fire about a half-mile into the woods near Houghton’s pond. Most left by dark last night for a small crew to monitor.

Wind and fire conditions are so volatile right now that Milton’s fire chief says the fire spread to about 20 acres in the first hour, getting water to the top of the hill has been a challenge from the beginning.

The fire has since quickly grown to more than 40 acres off Hillside Street, near Houghton’s Pond.

Hillside Street in the Blue Hills Reservation will be closed until further notice as crews work on extinguishing brush across 40 acres of the 7,000-acre property managed by MassDCR.

More than 3,000 acres across Massachusetts have burned this year from fire, something Dave Celino, the Chief Fire Warden with MassDCR, says the state hasn’t seen in 20 years.

He says with no ignition from things in nature like lightning, all the fires are being caused by humans.

This comes after nearly all of Massachusetts is in a critical drought and now just one step away from an emergency declaration after three months of virtually no rainfall, state officials announced Tuesday.

While there is some rainfall relief in sight later this week, officials said it remains crucial for residents to practice “aggressive” indoor water conservation to maintain sufficient supply and pressure in public water systems.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group